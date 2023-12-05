Israel’s ‘war crimes’ should not go ‘unanswered’: Turkish President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan blasted on Tuesday what he called Israel's "war crimes" and its "crimes against humanity" in Gaza.

"Israel's war crimes and its crimes against humanity in Gaza should not be left unanswered," he said as he delivered his remarks at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Qatar's capital Doha.

Erdoğan also said that Türkiye's priority is to "ensure that a permanent cease-fire is implemented in Gaza and humanitarian aid is delivered without any interruption."

He also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Netanyahu jeopardizes the region's future and safety to extend his political life," he said.

The Turkish leader further praised Qatar and the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) for their actions for Gaza.

"Talks during the Organization of Islamic Conference on Gaza were significant for a joint action to follow up further on the issue," he said, as he hailed "Qatar's efforts to realize a humanitarian pause in Gaza."