Gaza’s death toll from Israeli attacks mounts to 16,248, including 7,112 children

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has soared to 16,248 people, the government media office in the besieged Palestinian enclave said Tuesday.

"The victims include 7,112 children and 4,885 women, while more than 43,616 others were injured," the office said in a statement.

According to the media office, some 7,600 people remain unaccounted for.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.