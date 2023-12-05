WHO chief says attacks on Gaza impede delivery of medical supplies

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said that the Israeli attacks on Gaza impede the delivery of medical supplies to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

In a post on X, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO moved medical supplies from the warehouse in Khan Younis to a smaller warehouse in Rafah, after receiving a warning from the Israel army.

"This resulted in a postponement of the planned delivery of medicines to (Doctors Without Borders) and (UN agency for Palestinian refugees) for their health facilities," Tedros said.

"The movement has already been delayed and will continue to challenge our deliveries to hospitals in #Gaza, amid widespread armed conflict and limited staff on the ground," he said.

"We need a sustained and safe flow of medical aid to provide care to people in Gaza," he added.

On Monday, Tedros announced that the WHO received notification from the Israel army to "remove supplies from our medical warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours, as ground operations will put it beyond use."

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Palestinian territory on Friday after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.