1st Lebanese soldier killed in Israeli shelling since Gaza conflict began

A Lebanese soldier was killed and three others injured by Israeli shelling targeting their position on the country's southern frontier, bordering Israel, said the Lebanese Army in a statement on Tuesday.

This marks the first fatality among the Lebanese Army due to intermittent Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon since the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

The vicinity of several towns in southern Lebanon, including Shihin al-Jubin in the Tyre district, was targeted by Israeli artillery shelling, Lebanese news agency NNA reported.

Israeli fighter jets struck the outskirts of the town of Aita al-Shaab and launched incendiary bombs on fields in the towns of Alma al-Shaab and Marwahin. Additionally, an airstrike targeted the Labouna area east of Naqoura, the agency added.

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Tuesday that it had targeted four Israeli military sites and soldiers' gatherings near Lebanon's southern border, and claimed casualties.

Tension flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah after the Israeli military launched an offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip last Friday after declaring an end to a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas.