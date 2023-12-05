‘Not enough being done right now' by Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza: US

The US State Department highlighted Tuesday that the humanitarian aid going into Gaza is not sufficient, saying Washington is engaging with Israel to increase the assistance.

"There's not enough being done right now," said spokesman Matthew Miller during his press briefing.

"It needs to go up, and we've made that clear to the government of Israel," he said.

Miller said there is not enough fuel, food and water getting into the Palestinian enclave, which is under Israeli bombardment.

The number of trucks crossing into Gaza is around 100, which he noted was lower than it was before the recent humanitarian pause, saying that needs to increase.

The UN has said that aid access to northern Gaza has been entirely blocked as the conflict escalates in the southern part.

Israel resumed its military offensive Friday on the Palestinian territory after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.