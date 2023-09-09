Organization of Turkic States condemns so-called elections by ‘illegal regime’ in territories of Karabakh

The Organization of Turkic States on Saturday condemned the so-called elections held by the "illegal regime created by Armenia" in the territory of Azerbaijan.

"We firmly condemn this provocative act as a severe breach of international law, as well as Azerbaijan's Constitution and laws, which undermines peace and stability in the region. At the same time, we commend Azerbaijan's endeavors to reintegrate the Armenian residents of the Karabagh region into its constitutional system," Kubanychbek Omuraliev, the secretary general of the organization, said in a statement.

"The Secretary General reiterates that the Karabakh region is part of Azerbaijan and the Turkic World, and therefore calls to refrain from any actions that could impede the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and urges to engage in constructive dialogue," it added.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered peace agreement.

Despite ongoing talks over a long-term peace agreement, tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia rose in recent months over the Lachin road, the only land route giving Armenia access to the Karabakh region, where Azerbaijan established a border checkpoint in April on the grounds of preventing the illegal transport of military arms and equipment to the region.

Since then, Yerevan has accused Azerbaijan of causing a "humanitarian crisis" in the region. Baku has vehemently denied Armenia's claims and has proposed the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road for shipments to the region.