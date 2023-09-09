Palestinian boy killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

 Contact Us
On Saturday, a Palestinian boy passed away from the injuries he sustained during clashes with the Israeli army in the southern occupied West Bank, as reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Published September 10,2023
The 16-year-old Palestinian was shot in the back at the entrance to the al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron city.

Local sources told Anadolu that clashes broke out at the entrance of the camp and the Israeli army fired tear gas canisters as well as live and rubber-coated metal bullets.

The injured boy was taken to Al-Yamamah Hospital in Bethlehem where doctors pronounced him dead.

Clashes usually break out between Palestinians and the Israeli soldiers stationed at the entrance to the Arroub camp, north of Hebron.