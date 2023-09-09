Turkish President Erdogan calls for unity against Islamophobia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday called on the leaders of MIKTA, a partnership between Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye, and Australia, to unite against the growing threat of Islamophobia.

"The increase and spread of hostility towards Islam along with international terrorism is worrying. These negative developments have reminded us again that we need more solidarity, more understanding of each other and tolerance," Erdoğan said at a meeting with MIKTA leaders.

Erdoğan met with the leaders of MIKTA on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in India's capital New Delhi.

He held talks with Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo, South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Since Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador could not attend the G-20 summit, Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro Sanchez represented him at the meeting.

"As injustices in the global system grow, the ability of international organizations to produce solutions to these problems is, unfortunately, decreasing," Erdoğan said, adding this situation further increases responsibility in resolving conflicts through peaceful means to build a more just world, and to ensure multilateralism.

"Instead of hate crimes, discrimination, Islamophobia and xenophobia, we need to make mutual respect and a culture of coexistence prevail.

"It is unacceptable that the most sacred values of 2 billion people are allowed to be attacked almost every day under the guise of freedom of expression. We believe that everyone who respects humanity, regardless of their religion, should object to this," he added.

Türkiye will continue to speak about the issue, Erdoğan stressed.

He said: "In addition, it is essential that international organizations be made fair, democratic, transparent, accountable and effective, with more inclusive representation. Organizations such as MIKTA are also of great importance in this regard.

"I believe that, as MIKTA countries, we can make constructive contributions to the fight against the food crisis that threatens the whole world. I hope that our cooperation will support efforts to combat crises and new challenges."

Created in 2013, MIKTA aims to contribute constructive solutions to regional and global challenges as well as enhancing effectiveness of global governance. MIKTA members also work to strengthen their economic and political ties.













