EU leaders offer help to Moroccan king after earthquake

DPA WORLD Published September 10,2023 Subscribe

European Union leaders on Saturday have jointly addressed a letter to Moroccan King Mohammed VI, offering condolences and help after an earthquake left more than 1,000 people dead.



"As close friends and partners of Morocco, we are ready to assist in any way You may deem useful," the letter read.



"We are deeply saddened by the devastating consequences of this tragic event. The European Union and its Member States stand in full solidarity with the people of Morocco in this difficult moment," it read.



In addition to the leaders of the EU's 27 member states, the letter was signed by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.



