Erdoğan meets Brazilian counterpart Lula on sidelines of G-20 summit to discuss Türkiye-Brazil ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday met Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in India's capital New Delhi.

Erdoğan and Lula discussed steps that can be taken to further develop Türkiye-Brazil relations, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues.

Erdoğan wished success to Brazil, which will take over the G-20 term presidency in 2024, and noted that trade volume between the two countries, which was $5.6 billion last year, could be increased to $10 billion with joint efforts.

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Erdoğan's chief adviser Akif Çagatay Kılıç, and Hasan Doğan, chief of cabinet to the president, were also present at the meeting.

After the meeting, Lula said they talked about "reactivating the Brazil-Türkiye partnership, which had been abandoned."

"We also talked about the increase in trade between the two countries, cooperation in the area of defense and the prospects for peace in the world," he said on X.

Erdoğan was one of the leaders who voiced support for Lula after hundreds of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building while shouting slogans and demanding intervention by the army to overturn the 2022 election.

Brazil is Türkiye's first strategic partner in South America and its biggest trade partner in the region.