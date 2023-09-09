News Sports Germany stunned again 4-1 by Japan as Flick frets over job

Germany suffered a 4-1 defeat at home to Japan in a friendly match on Saturday, adding significant pressure on coach Hansi Flick. The beleaguered German team, preparing for Euro 2024 which they will host next June, has encountered a challenging period with five winless matches, including four defeats.

Germany, playing friendlies before hosting Euro 2024 next June, have now failed to win in their previous five matches - including four defeats. Pundits are saying it is the biggest ever crisis in German football.



Japan went ahead on 11 minutes when Yukinari Sugawara fizzed in a low cross for Junya Ito but Antonio Rüdiger got the last touch as it flew past Marc-André ter Stegen, who could maybe have done better.



Leroy Sané levelled soon after with a guided left-foot finish after a fine move, but Ayase Ueda netted with a touch of fortune just as quickly following another Sugawara cross.



A terrible error by Robin Gosens late on ultimately led to Takuma Asano making it 3-1 and Ao Tanaka's free header in injury time completed the humiliation.



Germany next meet World Cup runners-up France in Dortmund on Tuesday when questions over Flick's tenure will intensify.









