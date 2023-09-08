At least one dead, dozens injured in multiple strikes on Ukraine

At least one person was killed and more than 70 others injured in multiple Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine overnight.



"Impact in Kryvy Rih. The missile targeted an administrative building," Serhiy Lyssak, the military governor of the south-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, wrote on Telegram on Friday.



Local officials said a police station was hit and that an officer died and another nine police officers were among the injured.



In northern Ukraine near the Russian border, a missile strike damaged 20 homes and eight vehicles, injuring three people, the civil defence forces in Sumy said.



One person was injured in a strike in the Zaporizhzhya region further south, according to the local military governor.



The south has been the main target of Ukraine's counteroffensive, and the military reported further progress on Friday, near the village of Robotyne.



"At the moment, the armed forces of Ukraine ... are having success in the area south of Robotyne and are entrenching themselves in the positions they have reached," the general staff in Kiev said.



The military also said there had been some success south of the city of Bakhmut to the east, without giving concrete details.



Information from the front in the war - which has been raging since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year - cannot be independently verified.



Meanwhile, on Friday, the Danish Ministry of Defence said that the first 10 Leopard 1 tanks, which Denmark is providing to Ukraine in cooperation with Germany and the Netherlands, have arrived in Ukraine.



According to the statement, another 10 decommissioned tanks are en route from the factory where they had been repaired. A total of 100 tanks are expected to be delivered to Ukraine.



