Israel to reopen Gaza’s Karm Abu Salem commercial crossing on Sunday

Israeli authorities have decided to reopen the Karm Abu Salem commercial crossing on Sunday, the Presidential Committee for Coordinating the Entry of Goods into the Gaza Strip announced on Friday.

The Israeli authorities will "re-allow exports from the Gaza Strip through the Karm Abu Salem crossing, starting Sunday," according to the Palestinian committee.

The Karm Abu Salem commercial crossing will reopen on Sunday after it was closed to the export of goods from the Gaza Strip last Monday following an attempt to smuggle explosives, the Israeli Army Radio confirmed on Friday.

The Palestinian government and civil institutions had earlier warned of the Israeli decision's "catastrophic effects" on the living conditions of the Gaza residents.

Karm Abu Salem is the only commercial crossing into Gaza, through which construction materials, goods, fuel, and foodstuffs are brought in.