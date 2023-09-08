Scholz, Zelensky among those to receive Global Citizen Awards

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are among those to be awarded with the Atlantic Council's Global Citizen Awards during this month's United Nations General Assembly.



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and the chairman and chief executive of First Eastern Investment Group, Victor Chu, are also to receive the award from the Atlantic Council, a non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting trans-Atlantic relations.



Scholz will participate in the UN General Assembly during his visit to New York from September 17 to 20, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday.



The German chancellor will also participate in the UN Security Council meeting on Russia's war in Ukraine and a climate summit, the spokesman said.



It is likely that Zelensky will also travel to New York, but that has not yet been officially confirmed.



Each year during the UN General Assembly the Global Citizen Awards are given to individuals "who have contributed to driving positive change in their societies and who embody a commitment to international cooperation."



The award will be presented during a gala dinner on September 20, for which tickets can be purchased for up to $2,500.



