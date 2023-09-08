N. Korea launches new ‘tactical nuclear attack submarine’

North Korea has unveiled a newly constructed "tactical nuclear attack submarine" capable of conducting submerged nuclear attacks, according to state-run media on Friday.

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, attended the submarine's launch event, which took place on Wednesday, the Pyongyang-based Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"There is no room to step back in the drive for the expansion of the naval vessel-building industry as it is the top priority task to be fulfilled without fail," Kim said, at the launch ceremony of the submarine named "Hero Kim Kun Ok."

The report describes the submarine as "the first of its kind" and notes that it is intended to serve as an underwater offensive asset within North Korea's naval force.