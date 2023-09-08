Manhunt continues for murderer who escaped US prison

The hunt for convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from a US prison in Pennsylvania last week, is entering its ninth day as authorities continue their efforts to locate him. Chester County

Officials released a video earlier this week that showed Cavalcante escaping from the prison in Chester County by crab-crawling a narrow wall using only his hands and feet.

The CNN network reported that a corrections officer on duty at the time of the escape was terminated Thursday. He was an 18-year veteran of the prison.

Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31.

Meanwhile, there have been numerous reported sightings of Cavalcante, with eight or nine credible sightings, according to police.

The fugitive, 34, is considered extremely dangerous.

Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder for the 2021 killing of his former girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, 33, in Chester County.