Zelensky calls for further sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the international community to impose further sanctions on Russia rather than to give in to Moscow's demands.



"Currently, we see a prolonged sanctions pause from our partners. And Russia's overly active attempts to circumvent the sanctions," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.



"Three priorities: further sanctions against Russia's energy sector, real restrictions on the supply of chips and microelectronics in general to terrorists, and further blocking of the Russian financial sector," he said.



"This world's sanctions offensive must resume," Zelensky added.



Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the European Union's 27 member states have adopted far-reaching sanctions aimed at weakening Russia's economy and limiting its ability to wage war.



In addition to economic and financial sanctions, they also include punitive measures against around 1,800 individuals and organizations with ties to the Kremlin.



