Far-right Reichsburger attempts to detain German chancellor, Cabinet ministers - report

Members of the far-right Reichsburger (Reich Citizens) movement, who were arrested in December 2022 in Germany for allegedly planning a coup, reportedly aimed to detain the chancellor and Cabinet ministers during a parliamentary session.

According to government sources cited by Bild newspaper on Sunday, the coup suspects were aiming to live telecast their act.

Followers of the Reichsburger movement reject the legitimacy of the Federal Republic of Germany and believe that the country is governed by members of a so-called "deep state."

Many refuse to pay taxes and they are often in conflict with authorities.

Germany's domestic intelligence agency BfV estimates that the movement has around 23,000 followers.