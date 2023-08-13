Far-right Reichsburger attempts to detain German chancellor, Cabinet ministers - report

 Contact Us
In December 2022, individuals associated with the far-right Reichsburger (Reich Citizens) movement were apprehended in Germany on suspicions of plotting a coup. According to reports, their purported objective was to apprehend the chancellor and members of the Cabinet during a parliamentary session.

Published August 13,2023
According to government sources cited by Bild newspaper on Sunday, the coup suspects were aiming to live telecast their act.

Followers of the Reichsburger movement reject the legitimacy of the Federal Republic of Germany and believe that the country is governed by members of a so-called "deep state."

Many refuse to pay taxes and they are often in conflict with authorities.

Germany's domestic intelligence agency BfV estimates that the movement has around 23,000 followers.