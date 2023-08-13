ROKETSANS PROBE ROCKET LAUNCH A TRIUMPH FOR TURKISH SPACE PROGRAM

Roketsan, utilizing advanced engineering technologies, achieved a triumphant launch of their probe rocket from Igneada, a significant feat in the realm of domestic and national rocket capabilities.

The official social media account of the Presidency of Defense Industries shared images of the launch test of the probe rocket, emphasizing the local development of critical subsystems integral to the rocket's success.

The post conveyed, "Our probe rocket, a product of our nation's ambitious pursuit of space exploration through advanced engineering technologies, has been effectively launched from Igneada."

Mehmet Fatih Kaçır, the Minister of Industry and Technology, took to social media to underscore the momentousness of this achievement. He stated, "This success, succinctly encapsulated, heralds Turkey's imprint on space technologies for the ages. It is a harbinger of numerous forthcoming positive developments. I extend heartfelt congratulations to our dedicated Roketsan engineers."

Haluk Görgün, President of the Presidency of Defense Industries, also contributed his thoughts via social media. He highlighted the achievement of yet another significant milestone in domestic and national rocket technology, envisioning an accelerated trajectory for their space endeavors:

"Through our accomplished rocket technologies, our celestial endeavors will experience an impressive surge. Gratitude is extended to all Roketsan employees who conceptualize, design, develop, manufacture, and manage. Our goal as a society is to elevate high technologies into space, and we are firmly committed to supporting our enterprises in attaining this objective."









