Retired Israeli army general Amiram Levin has said that he believes an "apartheid" system is being implemented in the occupied West Bank and that the Israeli army is complicit in war crimes.



Levin, who previously held the position of general in the Israeli army's northern command, drew parallels between the situation in the West Bank and the apartheid regime in South Africa, where the rights of black citizens were systematically suppressed.



Levin expressed that there has been a lack of democracy in the West Bank for 57 years and described it as a state of total apartheid. He criticized the Israeli military's involvement in the region, suggesting that it is corroding from within due to its drive for dominance.



Comparing the conditions in the occupied West Bank to Nazi Germany, Levin highlighted instances in which only Jews are allowed to walk on certain streets in Hebron, while Arabs are prohibited.

He also drew attention to the current Israeli government, where figures known for their discriminatory actions and speeches against Palestinians have been appointed to key ministries.



The period of far-right rule has seen an increase in settler attacks against Palestinians, which are sometimes met with criticism due to alleged protection by the Israeli military.

According to data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), incidents involving Jewish settlers attacking Palestinians have increased, resulting in injuries and deaths.



The ongoing Israeli military occupation of the West Bank, initiated in 1967, has faced criticism for its continued disregard of Palestinian rights and the establishment of illegal Jewish settlements in the region.



Despite initial agreements for a Palestinian state, the occupation has persisted, raising concerns about human rights and international law violations.









