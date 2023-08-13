ATTACK ON SHIITE MUSLIM SHRINE KILLS FOUR PEOPLE IN IRANS CENTRAL CITY OF SHIRAZ

An attack on a Shi'ite Muslim shrine in Iran's central city of Shiraz killed at least four people on Sunday, state media reported, adding that one person had been arrested.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine, which state news agency IRNA said had been carried out by terrorists. Daesh last October said it had launched an attack on the shrine in which 15 people were killed.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said at least seven people were wounded and shops in the area had been closed. State TV said the shrine area had been cordoned off by security forces.

Daesh has claimed previous attacks in Iran, including the deadly twin bombings in 2017 that targeted Iran's parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.









