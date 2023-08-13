News World Zelensky vows retaliation for family killed near Kherson

After a family of four was killed by Russian artillery shelling of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced retaliation.



"Every occupier destroyed, every piece of Russian equipment burned, fire instead of their headquarters and warehouses, the very eloquent smoke on Kerch bridge and more - all this proves that we will not leave any of Russia's crimes unanswered," he said in his Telegram video on Sunday.



In the Kherson region alone, authorities say seven people were killed and about 15 others injured.



In the village of Shyroka Balka, Russian artillery killed five people - including a family of four including a father, mother, a 12-year-old son and a baby only about three weeks old - on Sunday morning, according to Ukrainian authorities.



The region was shelled 17 times by Russian army fire during the day, Zelensky said in his address. The local military administration announced a regional day of mourning in the region on Monday.



Russia has been waging an all-out war against neighbouring Ukraine for more than 17 months. During this time, Russian troops have repeatedly shelled civilian objects, cities and towns.



