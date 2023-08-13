Prosecutors claim Trump’s team behind voting system breach

Prosecutors in Georgia who are investigating efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state are reportedly in possession of text messages and emails linking members of Donald Trump's legal team to a breach of voting machines in Coffee County in January 2021.

Sources told CNN that the prosecution has evidence that Trump's team pressured some people to gain access to the voting software.

The text messages and other court documents show how Trump lawyers and hired operatives sought to access Coffee County's voting systems as they continued to hunt for any evidence of widespread fraud they could use to delay certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory, said CNN.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to seek charges against more than a dozen individuals when her team presents its case before a grand jury next week.

On Saturday, CNN said at least two people have been summoned to appear before a Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday

The latest developments have raised expectations that a fourth indictment against Trump will be presented soon.