Reports: Doctors without Borders rescue over 600 migrants at sea

A person disembarks the Geo Barents rescue ship, operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders), in Bari, Italy March 26, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

A Doctors Without Borders (MSF) ship has rescued more than 600 migrants and refugees from a boat in distress in the Mediterranean Sea.



The crew of the Geo Barents brought the people aboard in a three-hour operation on Saturday, the international organization said.



Among the 602 people, 151 were minors and eleven women, MSF reported on Sunday.



The boat sent a distress call by radio off the coast of Sicily. The Italian authorities asked the nearby Geo Barents vessel to help.



Rome instructed the rescue ship to head for the port of Bari, Italy, where the migrants could be taken ashore.



The rescue ship is expected in Bari on Tuesday morning.


































