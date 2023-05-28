Erdoğan: All 85 million of Turkish citizens won in elections

In a heartfelt address to the nation from Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed that all 85 million citizens of Türkiye are winners in both the May 14 and May 28 elections. Emphasizing the commitment to achieving victory without causing anyone to lose, Erdoğan highlighted that Türkiye emerges as the sole winner. He emphasized the country's dedication to upholding democracy, fostering development, and pursuing its goals.