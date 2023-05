Erdoğan supporters take to Turkish streets to celebrate victory

Following the unofficial election council results showing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan leading in the historic presidential runoff, his supporters took to the streets across Türkiye in celebration. Demonstrations of jubilation and support were witnessed as Erdoğan's followers expressed their joy and enthusiasm for his victory

