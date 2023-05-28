NO ONE LOST IN SUNDAYS ELECTION: TÜRKIYES COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR

All of Türkiye won in Sunday's elections, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said, amid President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's clear lead in the presidential runoff towards his reelection.

"He won in a way that no one lost. Under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we overcame the so-called insurmountable obstacles one by one," Altun said on Twitter.

"There is no stop in the Century of Türkiye, we keep going," he added.

His remarks came amid Erdoğan's lead in the presidential runoff with 53.41% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has 46.59%, with 75.42% of the votes counted, according to Ahmet Yener, chairman of the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

On May 14, no candidate won the required 50% in the first round, triggering the presidential runoff, although Erdoğan took the lead with 49.52%. On that day Erdoğan's electoral alliance also won a majority of seats in parliament.