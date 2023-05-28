DEMOCRACY AND WILL OF PEOPLE WIN IN SUNDAYS ELECTION: ERDOĞAN AIDE

Democracy and will of people win in Sunday's election: Erdoğan aide

All of Türkiye won in Sunday's elections, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday after Recep Tayyip Erdogan was reelected Türkiye's president in the runoff election.

"We all won today. Whole Türkiye won. Democracy and the will of the people won.

"Now we will continue to work for our country in unity and solidarity and with the spirit of brotherhood," Kalin said on Twitter.

His remarks came amid Erdogan's lead in the presidential runoff with 52.14% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu has 47.86%, with 99.43% of the votes counted, according to Ahmet Yener, chairman of the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

On May 14, no candidate won the required 50% in the first round, triggering the presidential runoff, although Erdogan took the lead with 49.52%. On that day Erdogan's electoral alliance also won a majority of seats in parliament.