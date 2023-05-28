 Contact Us
News Turkish Politics Democracy and will of people win in Sunday's election: Erdoğan aide

Democracy and will of people win in Sunday's election: Erdoğan aide

On Sunday, following President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's reelection in the runoff election, Türkiye's presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, expressed that the entire nation emerged victorious. Kalin emphasized that the election results signify a collective triumph for all of Türkiye. This sentiment underscores the idea that the success of the country's leadership benefits its citizens as a whole.

Anadolu Agency TURKISH POLITICS
Published May 28,2023
Subscribe
DEMOCRACY AND WILL OF PEOPLE WIN IN SUNDAYS ELECTION: ERDOĞAN AIDE

All of Türkiye won in Sunday's elections, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday after Recep Tayyip Erdogan was reelected Türkiye's president in the runoff election.

"We all won today. Whole Türkiye won. Democracy and the will of the people won.

"Now we will continue to work for our country in unity and solidarity and with the spirit of brotherhood," Kalin said on Twitter.

His remarks came amid Erdogan's lead in the presidential runoff with 52.14% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu has 47.86%, with 99.43% of the votes counted, according to Ahmet Yener, chairman of the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

On May 14, no candidate won the required 50% in the first round, triggering the presidential runoff, although Erdogan took the lead with 49.52%. On that day Erdogan's electoral alliance also won a majority of seats in parliament.