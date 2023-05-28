World leaders congratulate Erdoğan over election victory

World leaders on Sunday took to social media to congratulate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is enjoying a clear lead in the presidential runoff towards his reelection. Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune was also among leaders congratulating the Turkish president on his reelection 'victory.' Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik congratulated Erdoğan's 'historical victory' in the country's first-ever presidential run-off. Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh said Erdoğan's victory shows the renewal of people's confidence in his successful projects and policies. Georgia's President Irakli Garibanhvili congratulated his 'great friend' Erdoğan 'on his convincing re-election as the leader of Türkiye.' Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Shtayyeh congratulated the Turkish president and Turkish people on their 'election victory.' 'My dear brother, congratulations on your victory, and I wish you success in your new term, and that you achieve in it what the brotherly Turkish people aspire to in terms of progress and prosperity,' Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Twitter. Hungarian President Katalin Novak also congratulated Erdoğan, saying she is looking forward to working on strengthening their bilateral partnership. Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban also congratulated President Erdoğan 'on his unquestionable election victory!' 'Congratulations brotherly and friendly Türkiye,' Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's office tweeted. In his congratulations note, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described Erdoğan as 'one of few world leaders whose politics has been anchored in public service.' Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev also congratulated Erdoğan on his reelection in a phone call and invited him to pay a visit to the Azerbaijani capital Baku. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also congratulated Erdoğan and the Turkish nation on their election victory. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated President Erdoğan on his 'reelection,' called it 'a sign of continued valuable trust of Turkish people'. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro celebrated the 'triumph' of 'brother and friend' President Erdoğan in Türkiye's runoff election. Erdoğan is leading in the runoff election with 53.41% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has 46.59%, with 75.42% of the votes counted, according to Ahmet Yener, chairman of the Supreme Election Council (YSK). More than 64.1 million Turkish citizens were registered to vote, including over 1.92 million who earlier cast their ballots at overseas polling stations. Nearly 192,000 ballot boxes were set up for voters across Türkiye. On May 14, no candidate won the required 50% in the first round, triggering the presidential runoff, although Erdoğan took the lead with 49.52%. On that day Erdoğan's electoral alliance also won a majority of seats in parliament.