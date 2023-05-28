 Contact Us

World leaders congratulate Erdoğan over election victory

Leaders around the world congratulated Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his presidential win on Sunday.

Agencies and A News / World
Published 28.05.2023 20:30
World leaders on Sunday took to social media to congratulate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is enjoying a clear lead in the presidential runoff towards his reelection.
