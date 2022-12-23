Reports: At least eight dead as snow smothers swathes of Japan

At least eight deaths were reported in Japan on Friday in the wake of heavy snowfall, reported broadcaster NHK.



At least 45 injuries were also reported as the snow caused traffic snarls across the country after several days of precipitation. The worst-affected regions were on the coast of the Sea of Japan and on Hokkaido, in northern Japan.



But regions that normally get little snow also reported heavy accumulation, like the Pacific edge of Shikoku, the smaller of Japan's main islands, or the prefects of Kagoshima and Kumamoto, where multiple vehicles were reported stranded in kilometres of backups.



Air travel was also heavily restricted, with authorities warning of more snow to come.