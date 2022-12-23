Some changes Prophet Muhammad (saw) brought to social life

He was the protector of equalrights of women; he removed thehusband's 'ownership' of the wife. He established women's right toown property as well as their right to inheritance. He defended women'sright to choose or refuse a man for marriage. He became a protector of orphans;he established proper treatment forthem. He forbade the misuse of the inheritance of theorphan, ensuring that they would receive what was rightfully theirs when they reach the age. A common saying of his was,'The best home is a home in whichan orphan is well treated, and theworst home is a home in which an orphan is mistreated.' He was an environmentalist. For example, it was his practice to assign a man from among his companions to collect all of the trash at camping sights when they were journeying. He forbade the overloading of any animals. He recommended merciful treatment for all animals He taught his followers to love and respect the nature around them and instructed his followers to plant trees even on the Doomsday. He forbade the destruction of nature, especially trees, even during times of war. He was concerned with social health. He helped eliminate the use of alcohol, intoxicants, slavery, and.