Türkiye rescues nearly 40 irregular migrants after illegal Greek pushbacks

Turkish Coast Guard units in the western province of Mugla rescued 38 irregular migrants Friday after Greek authorities pushed them into Turkish territorial waters.

The units were dispatched off the coast of Bodrum in the Aegean province after the coast guard learned there were irregular migrants on a dinghy. Thirty-two people were rescued, according to the Turkish Coast Guard Authority.

And six irregular migrants on a boat pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities were also rescued off the coast of Datca.

They were referred to the provincial migration office for due process.

Türkiye and international human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable people, including women and children.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution in their countries.

It already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, and is taking new security measures on its borders to humanely prevent a fresh influx of migrants.