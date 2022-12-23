IAEA reports few staff and increasing workload at Zaporizhzhya plant

Because the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is being operated by fewer specialist staff than expected, and war damage must be repaired, the workload is increasing, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



The ongoing conflict in the south-eastern region of Ukraine is causing additional stress, which could have a negative impact on the secure operation of the plant, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in Vienna on Friday.



Relative calm recently returned to the nuclear plant after intense shelling about a month ago, but Grossi warned: "As we have experienced several times before during the war in Ukraine, the situation can take a sudden – and dramatic – turn for the worse at any moment.



"The plant is located on an active front line in the middle of a large-scale war.



"The situation remains extremely precarious and potentially dangerous, and the protection zone remains urgently needed."



Talks to establish a protection zone are moving forward, Grossi said on Friday after meeting Russian officials in Moscow the previous day.



The director general's initiative calls on both Russia and Ukraine to pledge to stop firing at the nuclear facility, and for Russia to withdraw heavy weapons from the plant in order to de-escalate the situation.



Moscow largely agrees with the proposed plan, according to the state's nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom.

