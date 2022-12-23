News World Erdoğan blasts West for turning blind eye to Syrian crisis and showing tolerance to PKK and FETO

Erdoğan blasts West for turning blind eye to Syrian crisis and showing tolerance to PKK and FETO

"Those who close their doors to oppressed migrants have been showing a high level of tolerance to terrorist groups PKK and FETO. The world didn't react to the Syrian crisis as it should. The Western countries and institutions raised their voices on the Syrian crisis only when refugees started to come to their borders," Erdoğan stressed in his address while speaking during the congress of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of the Islamic World.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published December 23,2022 Subscribe