Erdoğan blasts West for turning blind eye to Syrian crisis and showing tolerance to PKK and FETO

Speaking during the congress of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of the Islamic World, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech: "World didn't react to the Syrian crisis as it should. The Western countries and institutions raised their voices on the Syrian crisis only when refugees started to come to their borders."
"Those who close their doors to oppressed migrants have been showing a high level of tolerance to terrorist groups PKK and FETO," the Turkish leader pointed out by blaming the West for not being sensitive enough about the issue.
Erdoğan also underlined in his remarks that Greece's attitude towards migrants has reached 'brutal levels'.
The separatist terror group PKK is indeed financing its attack on Syria, Iraq and Türkiye by receiving and collecting donations from those countries every year, he added.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.
The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) orchestrated the July 15, 2016, defeated coup in Türkiye, where 251 people were killed and 2,734 were injured.
Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.