 Contact Us

Hadith-i Sharif: No father can give his child anything better than good man­ners

"None of you has faith unless I am dearer to him than his father and his son and all mankind." (Bukhari)

A News / Life
Published 23.12.2022 18:04
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 16
HYPOCRISY "The signs of the hypocrite are three: when he speaks, he lies: when he promises, he breaks it when any trust is kept with him, he misuses it" (Bukhari)
Celebrity chef known as "Salt Bae" at centre of FIFA probe
The largest mosque in Yemen: al-Saleh Mosque
Pictures of the year: Memorable moments of 2022
Moroccan king hails national team after World Cup success
What is the garment Messi wore prior to lifting the World Cup?