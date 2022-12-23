Zelensky warns of Russian attacks over holidays

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of possible Russian attacks on the upcoming holidays and during the holiday season.



"With the holiday season approaching, Russian terrorists could become active again," Zelensky said in his daily video address on Friday evening. "They despise Christian values and any values in general."



Zelensky urged Ukrainians to be extra vigilant in the coming days. "Therefore, please pay attention to the air raid signals, help each other and always look out for each other," he said.



At the same time, he issued an unusually sharp warning to Russia. "The citizens of Russia must clearly understand that terror never goes unanswered," he said, without elaborating.



In recent days, the Ukrainian military leadership has repeatedly warned of possible new missile attacks on the country's infrastructure and energy supply. Among other things, the military pointed out on Friday that a Russian naval unit was under way in the Black Sea, including a warship equipped with cruise missiles.



In recent weeks, the Russian military has repeatedly attacked Ukraine's energy supply network with cruise missiles, rockets and so-called kamikaze drones. Despite high numbers of missiles fired by the Ukrainian air defence, the attacks caused great damage, with massive outages in the electricity and water supply as a result. Russia wants to put pressure on the Ukrainian population in winter.

