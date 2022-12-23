Terrorist PKK supporters clash with Paris police after shooting

Supporters of the terrorist group PKK in Paris on Friday clashed with police after a shooting that killed three people.

The police responded with tear gas.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. Though normally officially banned, the terrorist group also has a presence in numerous European countries.

Violence started in the area after French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin visited the site of a shooting on Enghien Sreet in the center of Paris.

A 69-year-old gunman in Paris had earlier opened fire, killing at least three people and injuring three others, local media reported.

He was placed in custody and an investigation was opened.

The motivations of the Paris shooting remain unknown, Darmanin said.

Suspected racist motivations behind attack will be investigated, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau also said.