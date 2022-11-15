UK: 2-year-old’s death caused by exposure to mold in flat

A coroner ruled on Tuesday that a 2-year-old toddler's death was caused by prolonged exposure to mold in his family's flat.

The toddler, Awaab Ishak, died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition. He lived with his parents in a one-bedroom flat in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, northern England.

A coroner investigating Awaab's death heard that the toddler's father had complained to the housing association about the mold in 2017 but was told to paint over it.

Senior coroner Joanne Kearsley, who gave in her findings on Tuesday, said: "I'm sure I'm not alone in having thought, 'How does this happen? How, in the UK in 2020, does a two-year-old child die from exposure to mould in his home?'"

"The tragic death of Awaab will and should be a defining moment for the housing sector in terms of increasing knowledge, increasing awareness and a deepening of understanding surrounding the issue of damp and mould."

In July 2020, a health visitor contacted Rochdale Boroughwide Housing after an inspection found mold that needed treating in the kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom cupboard.

Kearsley said the mold was caused by normal "daily living activities" and lack of effective ventilation.

"I find as a matter of fact that no action was taken and, from July 2020 until December 2020, Awaab continued to have chronic exposure to harmful mould," she added.

On Dec.19, Awaab was taken to the Rochdale Urgent Care Centre due to shortness of breath, and was then taken to Royal Oldham Hospital. He was later discharged.

The day after, Awaab's condition deteriorated and his family was told to take him back to Rochdale Urgent Care Centre. While being transferred from there to Royal Oldham Hospital, he suffered respiratory arrest, then cardiac arrest. He died after arriving at the hospital.

"Awaab Ishak died as a result of a severe respiratory condition caused due to prolonged exposure to mould in his home environment," Kearsley said.

"Action to treat and prevent the mould was not taken. His respiratory condition led to respiratory arrest," she added.

Kearsley said the issue was not limited to Rochdale, and would be writing a report about the prevention of future deaths, as well as raising issues with the minister of housing and the health secretary.