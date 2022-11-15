Explosion in Poland near Ukraine border kills two, PM calls urgent national security committee meeting

Two people died after an explosion in Poland in a region near the Ukraine border late afternoon, local media reported.

The report added that incident took place at a grain collection point.

It was added that the victims were grain dryer workers and the rescue services were currently on site.

The exact causes and circumstances of the incident are being investigated while the area was secured, amid rumors of stray missiles as the cause of the explosion.

"Prime Minister Morawiecki has called the National Security Committee to meet urgently," government spokesman Piotr Müller said on his Twitter account, after the incident.

Müller did not share details of the meeting, while fighter jets were also reportedly scrambled.

A senior American official also said that Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had announced that Russia has launched 85 missile attacks across the country on Tuesday, mostly on energy infrastructure.