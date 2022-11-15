Claims of Russian missiles hitting Poland village 'deliberate provocation': Moscow

The statements of the Polish media and other officials about an alleged fall of Russian missiles are "deliberate provocation" in order to escalate the situation, Moscow said on Tuesday.

"The fragments published in hot pursuit by the Polish media from the scene in the village of Przewoduv have nothing to do with Russian weapons," Russia said.

"Russian firepower has launched no strikes at the area between (the) Ukrainian-Polish border," it added.

The NATO military alliance said earlier it was "looking into" the unconfirmed reports that Russian missiles may have struck Poland on Tuesday, and was working closely with allienace member Warsaw.

Russia on Tuesday launched dozens of missiles on cities across Ukraine, according to Kyiv.

In the past debris from such strikes has fallen in Moldova, which also borders Ukraine.

A strike on Polish territory would mark a significant escalation in the Ukraine conflict.

Article 5 of NATO's founding treaty requires member states to come to each other's aid in case of an attack on one.

The US Department of Defense said it was unable to corroborate the media reports that two Russian missiles had landed inside Poland, but added it was investigating the claims.

The Polish government meanwhile called an emergency meeting of its cabinet and national security council, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki citing a "crisis situation".

The response from Russia came after an explosion in a Polish village that killed two people, which were then rumored to be caused by Russian missiles by Polish media and other officials from other neighbor countries and the US.

If confirmed, it would be the first such incident in Russia's nearly nine-month war in Ukraine and could mark a dramatic escalation in Moscow's confrontation with the West.