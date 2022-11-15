Lavrov exits G20, replaced by finance chief: Russian agencies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov left the Bali G20 summit, state news agencies reported Tuesday, handing over to the finance minister who is now expected to represent his country.

"As expected, Mr Lavrov left Bali at the end of the first day of the G20 summit," the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported late Tuesday.

"The final declaration is to be approved tomorrow after a meeting on digitisation.

"Russia will be represented by Finance Minister (Anton) Siluanov," the source said.

The biggest gathering of world leaders since the start of the pandemic is being held without Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Indonesian island.

It comes nearly nine months after the start of Russia's offensive in Ukraine that has sent energy and food prices soaring and seen the nuclear threat thrust into the spotlight.