Latvia, Estonia say in 'full solidarity' with Poland

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Tuesday that Russian missiles hit NATO member Poland, adding "This is a dangerous step that escalates the events. We are in full solidarity with our ally Poland."

In his post on his Twitter account, Rinkevics claimed that "Russian missiles hit the village on the Polish border with Ukraine."

Underlining that they will support any action deemed appropriate by Poland, Rinkevics added that Russia "will take responsibility for all consequences."

Estonia voiced its support for Poland too, saying in a statement made by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs that "The latest news from Poland is very worrying."

"We are in close consultation with Poland and other allies. Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory. We are in full solidarity with our close ally Poland." statement included.

It was announced on Tuesday that an unknown explosion occurred in the village of Przewodow, on the Polish border with Ukraine, killing two people, and its cause was rumored to be stray Russian missiles.

After the incident, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee.