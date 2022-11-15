 Contact Us
Zelensky accuses Russia of firing missiles at Poland

"Today happened what we warned about a long time ago," Zelensky said on Tuesday. "Terror is not limited to our national borders. Russian missiles hit Poland."

AFP WORLD
Published November 15,2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused on Tuesday Russia of firing missiles at NATO member Poland.

Russia allegedly firing missiles at Poland is a "very significant escalation," he added.

His accusation came after reports of an explosion in a Polish village near the Ukrainian border that killed two people, which is rumored to be caused by Russian missiles.