Zelensky accuses Russia of firing missiles at Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused on Tuesday Russia of firing missiles at NATO member Poland.

"Today happened what we warned about a long time ago," he said.

"Terror is not limited to our national borders. Russian missiles hit Poland."

Russia allegedly firing missiles at Poland is a "very significant escalation," he added.

His accusation came after reports of an explosion in a Polish village near the Ukrainian border that killed two people, which is rumored to be caused by Russian missiles.