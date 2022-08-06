 Contact Us
Kabul blast leaves 3 people dead, several others injured

An explosion rocked the western part of Kabul city, a predominantly Shia neighbourhood, in the second attack in as many days, local media reported on Saturday. At least three bodies and several wounded civilians were taken to a hospital in the area, according to official sources.

Published August 06,2022
At least three people were killed and seven others injured in an explosion on Saturday in the Afghan capital Kabul, local police said.

The explosion took place in Kabul's Pol-e-Suhta neighborhood, mostly populated by the Shia community, the Kabul Police Department said in a statement.

Eyewitnesses said that a roadside improvised explosive device hidden in a pot caused the blast, which was later claimed by the ISIS/Daesh terror group.

On Friday, at least eight people were killed and 18 others injured in another explosion that was claimed by the ISIS/Daesh terror group, during a mourning gathering of the Shia community in Kabul.