Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Liaquat Ali injured in armed attack in northwestern Pakistan

At least four people were killed when armed assailants opened fire on a convoy targeting a ruling party lawmaker in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday evening, police and local media reported.

Liaquat Ali , a member of the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province was attacked in the remote district of Dir, which borders neighboring Afghanistan.

Ali, who belongs to former premier Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which governs KP province, was critically injured in the attack, and transported to a hospital, local broadcaster Geo News reported.

The deceased included, brother of the lawmaker, two security personnel, and a child. Another four people were injured in the attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.