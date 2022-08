Galatasaray are intent on inking Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira from Arsenal, the Istanbul football club said as they began talks on Monday.

Torreira, who joined Arsenal in 2018, formerly made appearances for Atletico Madrid (2020-2021) and Fiorentina (2021-2022) on loan.

The 26-year-old has 39 caps for the Uruguayan national team so far.