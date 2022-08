Galatasaray in talks to sign free-agent Belgian forward Mertens

Galatasaray on Saturday began transfer talks with Belgian forward Dries Mertens.

Mertens previously played for several European football clubs such as Gent, Utrecht, PSV Eindhoven, and Napoli.

The 35-year-old, who is the highest-ever goal scorer for Napoli, produced 113 goals in 295 Serie A matches.

He netted 21 goals in 105 appearances for the Belgian national team.