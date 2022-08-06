 Contact Us
White House says Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19

US President Joe Biden on Saturday tested negative for Covid-19, days after coming down with a second bout of the illness. "The President continues to feel very well. This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing was negative," Biden's physician Kevin O'Connor said in a statement.

August 06,2022
President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 after testing positive with a breakthrough case for days, the White House physician said on Saturday.

The Democratic president will remain in isolation until he tests negative on a second test, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a letter.

Biden, 79, emerged from isolation on July 27 after testing positive for COVID-19 for the first time on July 21. He tested positive again on July 30 in what O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of people who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.