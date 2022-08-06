Turkish troops thwart YPG/PKK bomb attack in northern Syria

Turkish forces thwarted a bomb attack by the PKK/YPG terror group in northern Syria , the country announced on Saturday.

The attempt was prevented by a successful operation of the Turkish police forces, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

Ten kilograms (22 pounds) of explosives were captured during the operation, added the top Turkish official.

Soylu said that the target of the attack was the town of Jarablus, located within the Operation Euphrates Shield zone.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.