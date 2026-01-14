Türkiye expands National Cultural Heritage Inventory in 2025

In 2025, Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, through its General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, added 1,581 new archaeological and historical sites and 3,263 immovable cultural assets to the national inventory.

A post on the Directorate's social media account noted that "the memory of Anatolia has been officially documented."

The statement highlighted that the General Directorate, through surveys, research, and inventory work across Türkiye, records the country's cultural heritage using scientific methods to preserve it for future generations.

"Currently, approximately 28,000 protected sites and 131,000 immovable cultural assets are registered in the national inventory across Türkiye. As of 2025, 1,581 new sites and 3,263 additional immovable cultural assets have been added. This ensures that Anatolia's millennia-old heritage is passed on to future generations with an ever-stronger and more comprehensive scientific memory. Cultural heritage is the most precious legacy forming the collective memory of our nation," the statement said.